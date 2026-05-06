Northern Region: MMDAs receive 650 laptops to support One Million Coders Programme

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John Mburidiba, has distributed 650 laptops to 11 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Northern Region under the government’s flagship One Million Coders Programme.

The initiative forms part of a nationwide programme being implemented by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC).

Under the distribution, the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly received 100 laptops, the Sagnarigu Municipality got 100, and the Tamale Innovation Centre received 100. The Nanumba North Municipality, Nanumba South District, Kumbungu District, Yendi Municipality, Saboba District, Nanton District, and Mion District each received 50 laptops.

Speaking at a brief ceremony held at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) yesterday, Mr Mburidiba said the exercise was made possible through the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation.

He explained that the programme seeks to equip one million Ghanaians with advanced digital skills to enable them to thrive in the modern digital economy across all sectors.

Mr Mburidiba described the initiative as a transformative intervention aimed at bridging the digital divide and empowering citizens across all parts of the country.

He said the One Million Coders Programme is expected to play a key role in building digital competencies, promoting innovation, and driving socio-economic development, particularly in underserved communities.

According to him, the initiative will also equip young people with relevant technological skills in order to enhance their studies and future careers.

He stressed that access to digital tools remains critical to improving education, governance, entrepreneurship, and service delivery.

“This initiative is not just about the distribution of laptops; it is about unlocking opportunities and preparing our people for the future to be abreast with technology in their various sectors of operation,” he added.

Mr Mburidiba then urged the beneficiary MMDAs to take proper care of the laptops in order to ensure their longevity and maximum benefit.

He also commended the government and GIFEC for their continued investment in digital infrastructure and human capital development.

The Regional Manager of GIFEC, Mr Abdul Fatawu Salifu, explained that the laptops were procured by the government through the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation as part of efforts to advance Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.

He noted that the intervention is designed to strengthen digital literacy at the local level and support capacity-building initiatives within the assemblies.

Mr Salifu encouraged young people in the region to take advantage of the programme by engaging GIFEC district coordinators for guidance on registration.

He further urged interested applicants to visit the official One Million Coders online portal and complete the registration process to benefit from the initiative.

He also emphasised the need for proper maintenance and effective use of the devices to maximise their impact.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Nanumba North Municipality, Mr Abdul Somed Hamza, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, expressed gratitude to the government for the timely intervention.

He assured that the assemblies would support the implementation of the programme and ensure that the laptops are used strictly for their intended purpose.

BY YAHAYA NUHU NADAA

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