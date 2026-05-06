EU marks 50 years of ties with Ghana …unveils renewed cooperation agenda

The European Union (EU) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening trade and security cooperation with Ghana as both partners commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations.

The partnership moving forward is shifting from a traditional donor-recipient model to a more balanced and strategic engagement based on mutual respect, shared values, and common interests.

Speaking at the launch of “EU Month” in Accra on Monday, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, Rune Skinnebach, described the milestone as a defining moment in the evolution of relations between the two partners.

According to the ambassador, the EU remains Ghana’s largest export destination, biggest investor, and a critical partner in development and security, highlighting the bloc’s continued role in Ghana’s economic transformation.

“The ambition is clear: to become Ghana’s preferred partner,” he stated, noting that the EU’s renewed approach focuses on long-term cooperation in trade, investment, and security.

On trade, the ambassador underscored the importance of frameworks such as the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), which had enhanced access for Ghanaian exports to European markets.

Mr Skinnebach explained that the EU is committed to ensuring that trade relations deliver mutual benefits by supporting local industries, improving product standards, and boosting Ghana’s global competitiveness.

Security cooperation also featured prominently at the event, particularly against the backdrop of rising instability in parts of West Africa.

The ambassador pointed to shifting global dynamics, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, as factors influencing the EU’s strategic outlook.

He stressed that the EU is increasingly taking a proactive stance in defending its values and interests while supporting partner countries like Ghana to maintain peace and stability.

“This is no longer just about promoting values, but also defending them in a rapidly changing and fragmented world,” he mentioned.

The EU Ambassador noted that the union’s expanded security engagement includes capacity building, intelligence sharing, and support for regional initiatives aimed at tackling extremism and cross-border threats.

Despite five decades of cooperation, the ambassador acknowledged a gap in public understanding of the EU’s role, describing it as a “paradox” that many Ghanaians still perceive the bloc as similar to non-governmental organisations or multilateral institutions like the United Nations.

He emphasised the need for improved communication to clarify that the EU represents 27 member states acting collectively on political, economic, and security issues.

To address this, the EU Ambassador announced plans to strengthen engagement with the Ghanaian media through more interactive platforms beyond traditional press briefings.

Activities marking the anniversary include a symbolic bike ride from Tamale to Accra and a high-level reception aimed at celebrating the enduring partnership and promoting citizen engagement.

BY ENOCH NTIAMOAH SIAW

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