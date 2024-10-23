I’ll establish mechanisation centres in every district to boost agriculture – Dr Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has disclosed that he will implement a major initiative aimed at transforming the agricul­tural sector in Ghana by establishing a district mechanisation centre in every district across Ghana.

This initiative, he emphasised, would serve as a cornerstone of his administration’s efforts to prioritise the needs and concerns of farmers if he is elected president in the upcom­ing December 7 polls.

During a campaign rally at Jua­pong, in the Volta Region, Bawumia noted that, the challenges faced by farmers in Ghana have persisted for too long and expressed his determi­nation to alleviate their burdens by providing them with the much-need­ed support and resources to scale up their operations.

In his speech, the NPP’s presiden­tial candidate emphasised the critical role that agriculture plays in Ghana’s economy and the livelihoods of millions of Ghanaians.

Dr Bawumia also stressed the importance of irrigation systems in modernising agriculture, especially in regions prone to drought and incon­sistent rainfall.

He further acknowledged that many farmers in Ghana rely on rainfall for their crops, which he said makes their work highly vulnerable to changing weather patterns and climate change. To address this, he promised to prioritise the develop­ment of irrigation infrastructure in order to ensure that farmers can cultivate their crops year-round, regardless of the rainy season.

“We are going to help the farmers. I want to focus on agriculture. Our farmers need help. They need irri­gation. They need equipment. They need tractors. They need combined harvesters. They need planters. I am going to set up a district mechanisa­tion centre in every district in Ghana. Our farmers will have the equipment to farm. —Source Citi Newsroom