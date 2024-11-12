I’m surprised my comments have been twisted -McDan

The founder of McDan Group, Dr Daniel McKorley, has clari­fied recent comments he made at the Presidential Gala Dinner, which sparked controversy over his remarks on the lack of private sector support from successive governments over the past 30 years.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Ghanaian Times, McDan Group founder explained that his comments were “taken out of context” and em­phasised that he did not intend to single out the ruling government for criticism.

During his remarks, he stated that, he had spoken about the need for stronger collaboration between the government and the private sector to drive sustain­able economic growth and develop­ment in Ghana.

“My intention was to highlight the importance of public-private partner­ships and the role that both sectors must play in supporting the country’s development agenda,” Mr Mckorley stated.

“Unfortunately, my words were twisted and taken out of context as I was talking about the lack of support from successive governments who could have provided the much needed support through pragmatic policies for private sector players to thrive in a sustainable manner. I was speaking to cooperate Ghana and as you know, I have always been forthright and open on government policy to protect and grow indigenous businesses,” he added.

To further dispel the misrepresen­tation created, he said, he pointed out some of government’s reforms that have supported the private sector, high­lighting the 2017 tax cuts and the intro­duction of the paperless port system.

Mr Mckorley stressed that continued investment will be critical to ensuring sustained economic development in the years ahead.

He called for greater cooperation between all sectors to address the coun­try’s economic challenges and ensure long-term prosperity.

The maiden Presidential Gala Dinner held on Thursday was attended by business leaders from various sectors to celebrate national achievements and discuss strategies for future economic development.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was also present at the event, affirmed the government’s com­mitment to create an enabling environ­ment for private sector players to thrive.

He also outlined his vision for the sector if given the nod in the upcoming general election on December 7, 2024.

BY TIMES REPORTER