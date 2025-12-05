Increase medical assistance for ageing veterans-Army veterans to govt

The veterans

The President of the Ghana Military Academy Regular Course 7 Association, Brigadier General Joe Kwateng (Rtd), has appealed to the government to increase medical assistance for ageing veterans.

According to him, the rising healthcare costs are placing a heavy strain on retired officers who served the country more than 60 years ago.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service in Accra on Sunday to mark six decades since the 1963–1964 intake of cadets entered the Ghana Military Academy, Brig Gen Kwateng said many survivors were struggling to meet essential medical needs.

“At our age, we face numerous medical challenges. The cost of medication is quite high, and we need support,” he said. “We are all pensioners, and not all of us have enough to meet these challenges.

The government is doing its best, but there is room for more.”

The service, held in honour of the cohort commissioned by Dr Kwame Nkrumah in 1965, brought together some of the country’s most distinguished retired military officers.

Of the 175 cadets who enrolled in 1963 and 1964, only 31 remain alive.

Brig Gen Kwateng described the reunion as emotional, noting that the veterans had gathered to thank God for sustaining them through decades of service and retirement.

Members of Regular Course 7 played a pivotal role in shaping the Ghana Armed Forces and contributing to international peace efforts.

Prior to their commissioning in November 1965, the group mounted Guards of Honour for visiting African Heads of State during the 3rd Summit of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in Accra.

He recounted the rigorous two-year training undertaken by the Army, Navy and Air Force cadets, which he said laid the foundation for their careers.

He also highlighted the unique composition of the course, which included the first foreign cadets from Uganda and the first women cadets admitted under Dr Nkrumah’s directive, a development that led to the creation of the Women’s Auxiliary Corps.

The intake went on to produce a Chief of the Defence Staff, a United Nations Force Commander, an Army Commander, a Minister of Defence, ambassadors, combat pilots and senior aviation officials.

He added that, 10 Air Force graduates formed the nucleus of the No. 4 Jet Squadron after completing advanced training in Italy.

Brig Gen Kwateng expressed gratitude to the Academy for its support and pledged continued collaboration.

He also urged young officers to uphold discipline, professionalism and integrity, adding: “If you work hard, take instructions and do the right things, you will surely succeed.”

The ceremony concluded with prayers for national peace and for the wellbeing of the surviving veterans, many of whom said they remained proud to have played their part in Ghana’s development and global peacekeeping efforts.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA