Indian community celebrates Ramnavami festival in Accra

The Bhojpuri Asso­ciation of Ghana has commemorated this year’s Ramnavami festival in Accra.

Ramnavami is a Hindu festival which is celebrated on the 9th day of Chaitra month to commemorate the divine birth of Lord Rama- a central figure in Hindu tradition and a symbol of righteous­ness and virtue.

Members of both the Indian and Ghanaian communities joined in a grand Shobha Yatra, a traditional pro­cession showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the participants.

The event which took place last Sunday had in attendance members of both the Indian and Ghanaian communities featuring in a grand pro­cession, cultural performances, and a fashion show, concluding with the distribution of Prasadam-a silver bowl for offering and receiving holy food, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the country.

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Manish Gupta, in an address, commended the association for promoting cultural exchange and preserving the rich tapestry of Indian traditions in the country.

“I commend the Bhojpuri As­sociation for its dedicated efforts in promoting cultural heritage and strengthening the bonds between the Indian and Ghanaian communities,” he said.

This dedication, he said did not only promote diversity, but also foster unity as well as mutual respect be­tween the two countries contributing to peaceful coexistence in the country.

The President of the Bhojpuri Association of Ghana, Mr Awadhesh Pandey, underscored the significance of the event citing its role in fostering unity and diversity.

According to Mr Pandey, the celebration did not only honour the timeless values of compassion, kindness, and dharma that Lord Rama represents but also brought diverse communities closer.

He extended heartfelt appreciation to the working committee for their commitment and coordination in making the event a grand success.

He also expressed gratitude to all participants, volunteers, and attendees for making the event a success.

The Bhojpuri Association of Gha­na is a non-profit cultural organisation committed to promoting cultural exchange, unity, and community development.

Through events and initiatives, the association seeks to preserve the rich heritage of the Bhojpuri region while fostering friendships across cultures, especially between the Indian diaspora and the people of Ghana.

