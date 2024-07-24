Indian envoy underscores maritime cooperation with Ghana

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Manish Gupta, has under­scored the impor­tance of maritime cooperation between Ghana and India, particularly where they both shared mutual interest in maintaining peace and stability in the sub-region.

The two nations, he said, would continue to build on the foundation of mutual respect and collaboration, noting that this would pave the way for future endeavours in maritime cooperation to achieve safer waters in the Gulf of Guinea.

Mr Gupta disclosed this during a courtesy call on the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command (WNC), Commodore Emmanuel Ayesu Kwafo at the Sekondi Naval Base in the Western Region on Thursday.

The visit was part of the New High Commissioner’s outreach to the regions, and also strengthen In­dia-Ghana bilateral cooperation.

The Indian High Commissioner expressed India’s commitment to foster strong bilateral relations with Ghana, particularly in the areas of defense and security.

For his part, Commodore Kwafo, who expressed his grat­itude to India for their support, said Ghana had always valued its relationship with India.

He added that the two coun­tries were keen to explore opportunities for collaboration in naval training, joint exercises, and sharing of best practices.

Commodore Kwafo highlight­ed the strategic importance of the Ghana Navy in safeguarding the territorial waters of Ghana, combating piracy, and ensuring maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

He also mentioned efforts to modernise and strengthen the ca­pacity of the Ghana Navy, saying that Ghana could benefit from the expertise of India in terms of advanced naval technologies and capacity building.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, SEKONDI