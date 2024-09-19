 Italy’s World Cup icon Schillaci dies aged 59

The former Mes­sina, Juventus and Inter centre forward had been fighting a tumour for some time and was hospitalised since Septem­ber 7.

Totò Schil­laci, Italy’s football idol behind the 1990 World Cup’s “nights of magic,” where he won the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball, has died at the age of 59.

The former star player had been hospitalised in serious condition at the Civico hospital in his native Palermo.

The much-adored Italian national team striker, who plied his trade at Juventus and Inter Milan, had long been battling cancer.

Two surgeries in recent days were declared successful, resulting in slight but steady improvement, domestic media reported. But his con­dition soon wors­ened, and he died shortly after­wards.

His funeral chamber will be set up in the Renzo Barbera stadium in Palermo.

Salvatore Schillaci was born in Palermo in 1964, Totò started scoring at Messina before moving to Juventus in 1989, where he contributed 15 goals to win the Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup and earned Azeglio Vicini’s call-up for the World Cup.

Starting as a reserve striker, Schillaci kicked off millions of Italians’ fairytale with a goal against Austria in the opening match of the Italia ’90 tournament.

He finished the World Cup adventure with six goals that earned Italy third place, also taking the title of top scorer.

After the World Cup, he moved to Inter in 1992 before ending his football career in Japan. Returning to Italy, he dedicated him­self to a football school for children.

Schillaci leaves behind his second wife and three children. —Euronews