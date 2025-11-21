JICA, CSTC 3rd Country Training Programme underway in Accra

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in partnership with the, Civil Service Training Centre (CSTC)

The Third Country Training Programme (TCTP) on “Kaizen for Enhanced Public Service Delivery” for English-speaking West African Countries opened in Accra on Monday.

The opening ceremony was attended by 30 participants from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, and Ghana.

It also had in attendance officials from the Office of the Head of Civil Service, members of the diplomatic community, the Civil Service Training Centre (CSTC), and partners from JICA.

In her remarks, JICA’s Chief Representative, Ms Momoko Suzuki, emphasised the importance of deepening collaboration among participating countries.

She noted that the challenges facing public service such as inefficiency, delays, and limited resources, wetecshared across borders, and therefore, require collective solutions.

She encouraged the foreign missions and civil service institutions of all countries to continue partnering closely with CSTC to expand future cohorts and strengthen the growing regional network.

As part of the ceremony, complementary speeches were delivered by the Ambassador of Liberia to Ghana, Musa Jatu-Rhule, the Acting

High Commissioner of Nigeria to Ghana, Adeoye Dayo, and the Ambassador of Sierra Leonne to Ghana, Mohammed Hassan Kaisambaas as well as the Councilor and Deputy Head of Mission of Japan, Mr Mitori Naoki.

Their presence and remarks highlighted the strong commitment of their governments to strengthening civil service systems and supporting regional cooperation in public sector development.

For over 15 years, JICA has supported CSTC in institutional development, training delivery, and capacity strengthening. CSTC has now grown into a Centre of Excellence serving the West African sub-region, with upgraded facilities and a modern Learning Management System introduced through JICA’s support.

The two-week training program will combine lectures, practical exercises, and study tours. Participants have already completed an online preparatory course in their home countries.

The training is anchored on the Kaizen philosophy of continuous improvement promoting efficiency, teamwork, and better service delivery through small, practical, and consistent steps.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA