 John Ansah gets nod to lead GHALCA

Incumbent Vice Chair­man of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHA­LCA), John Kofi Ansah, has been elected to lead the association for the next four years at their elections held in Accra, yesterday.

Ansah polled 96 to shrug off competition from the as­sociation’s former Vice-Chair­man, Isaac Wilberforce Koomson, who got 35 votes.

Mr Koomson was hoping to be third time lucky after twice falling to outgoing chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo, in the last two elections.

Mr Ansah will be assisted by the Administrative Man­ager, Phyllis Marku Moncar, who polled 94 ahead of King Faisal Sporting Director, Nana Amankwaa Kwakye, who garnered 39 votes.

Gabriel Godwin Kwao of Accra Medi FC polled 23 against the seven votes by his challenger Isaac Gasper for the position of Regional Football Association (RFA) representative.

Incumbent Premier League representative, Joseph Nkoo of Berekum Chelsea retained his position with 26 votes, beating Bibiani Gold Stars and Vision FC’s Fred Tindan and Abdul Rahman Yakubu 18 and 14 votes, respectively.

Patrick Martey Boye of Inter Allies and ASP Naomi Fainusatu Abdulai, Chief Executive Officer of Wom­en’s Premier League side, Prisons Ladies, both retained the Treasurer and Women’s Premier League representative positions.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY