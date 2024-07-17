Kagame wins Rwanda vote in landslide …partial results show

Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, is on course to extend his 24-year rule by another five years in a landslide victory, with most of the votes counted from Monday’s election.

He has 99.15% of the vote so far, with about 79% of ballots counted, partial results announced by the electoral commission show.

The 66-year-old again faced no meaningful opposition, with leading figures banned. His two opponents shared less than 1% of the vote.

Mr Kagame thanked Rwandans for their trust in an address at his Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) party headquarters.

“These are not just figures, even if it was 100%, these are not just numbers. (They) show the trust, and that is what is most import­ant,” Mr Kagame said.

His opponents – environmental­ist, Frank Habineza, and ex-jour­nalist and government adviser, Philippe Mpayimana – have 0.53% and 0.32% respectively.

The full provisional results are due by July 20 and final ones by July 27.

The results come as no surprise.

They mirror the 2017 elec­tion’s outcome that had the same candidates taking part – which Mr Kagame won with 98.8% of the vote.

At least three aspirants were disqualified from running, includ­ing Diane Rwigara, an outspoken critic of Mr Kagame.

The electoral commission says 98% of the more than 9.5 million eligible voters took part in the elections.

They were voting for a presi­dent and 53 legislators.