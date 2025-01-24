Karela dare Kotoko in Kumasi

In-form Kumasi As­ante Kotoko are heavily tipped to continue with their winning run in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) as they host Karela United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in a match day 18 clash.

The Porcupine Warriors closed the first round of the season in a splendid fashion, hitting four past Vision FC at the same venue last week.

That win catapulted them to the third spot on the league table, trailing Bibiani GoldStars at the top with 33 points.

Karela boast of just 14 points and currently battling relegation with the likes of Legon Cities and Accra Lions and separated by just a point.

That makes the clash one to define destinies as Kotoko would target a win to bolster their chances of getting to the top in the case of a flop by the top two.

However, Karela would be motivated by the harsh reality of sinking further in the case of a loss.

Also chasing a spot among the elites is Accra Hearts of Oak who would be making a trip to the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park at Nzema Anyinase to play as guests of Basake Holy Stars.

Of a truth, the mention of Holy Stars should be sending shivers down the spine of the Phobians, following the open­ing day defeat of the season in their hands at the Accra Sports Stadium.

At the same time, it remains a clash the Phobians have waited for rather impatiently to avenge that painful defeat that turned fans against the players and the technical team.

But one could argue those were the tumultuous days of the Phobians who seem to have found the spark which has made them one of the best sides in the competition, complimenting that with a fourth place position on the table.

But the Holy Stars of Ghana football would use everything in them to protect the team’s pride and ego and withstand every fiery dart thrown at them by the visitors.

Having defeated Hearts away, it may be unacceptable for them to crumble in the presence of their fans and this is expected to bring out the beast in them to keep Hearts under control.

Young Apostles would host Nsoatreman FC in the Bono derby at the Wenchi Stadium in a local derby expected to produce a lot of fireworks.

Both sides share the 13th and 14th positions with 18 points apiece and is, therefore, consid­ered a clash of equals.

Berekum Chelsea is expected to hand Vision FC a second defeat on the row as they clash at the Golden City Park.

Heart of Lions suffered a big fall last week, following their defeat and could taste a similar pill on Sunday when they lock horns with Aduana Stars while defending champions, Samartex 1996, slug it out with struggling Dreams FC at the Nsenkyire Arena.

The current leaders, Bibiani Gold Stars, would aim to trouble Legon Cities at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Cities would have it extremely tough because Gold Stars are aware of the challenge from the chasers and want to consolidate the lead.

Nations FC, would be at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park at Bechem to battle sixth-placed, Bechem United

BY ANDREW NORTEY