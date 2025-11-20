Ken Agyapong alerts public to fake campaign messages

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party Ken Ohene Agyapong has alerted delegates and supporters to the circulation of fake messages issued in his name.

In a notice on Thursday, he explained that the messages did not come from him or his campaign team.

He urged the public to rely only on his verified communication channels for accurate information.

The campaign team reported that a message ID previously used for official updates had been hacked and used to circulate false statements, including tribal comments and claims about their position on the Presidential Election Committee directive on no proxy voting.

The team stressed that the messages do not reflect the views of Hon Ken Agyapong or the position of his campaign.

Campaign spokesperson Kwasi Kwarteng Esq announced that the compromised ID has been discontinued.

He explained that all official information will now be issued only through verified platforms.

The campaign encouraged supporters to remain alert and disregard any unverified messages.

By: Jacob Aggrey