Kenyan police relocated following body parts discovery

Officers at a police station near a rubbish dump where dismembered body parts were found have been transferred, Kenya’s acting inspector general of police has said.

On Sunday, Douglas Kan­ja Kirocho said that so far, eight female bodies had been retrieved from the site in the capital, Nairobi.

Kenya’s police watchdog previously announced it was investigating whether there was police involvement in the gruesome deaths, which come amid allegations of widespread human rights abuses by officers during recent anti-government protests.

Mr Kirocho said officers from Kware police station were being moved to ensure “fair and unbiased investi­gations” into the “heinous” deaths.

Detectives have been scouring the site in the Mukuru slum since Friday, when the corpses of six women were found in sacks floating in a sea of rubbish.

On Saturday, five other bags containing body parts were recovered.

Preliminary reports show that the bodies were in vari­ous stages of decomposition and that the deceased were aged between 18 and 30.

Officers said some of the bags included severed legs and torsos, speculating that the deaths could be related to the activities of cultists or serial killers.

But the Independent Police Oversight Authority said “widespread allega­tions of police involvement in unlawful arrests (and) abductions” meant it was undertaking a preliminary investigation to establish whether there was any po­lice connection.

Human rights groups have accused the police of shooting dozens of people who were demonstrating against planned tax rises earlier this month, some of them fatally. —BBC