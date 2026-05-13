

ROADS and Highways Minister, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has set 2027 for the completion of the Accra-Kumasi road dualisation project.





He said the corridor remained an important economic link between the capital and Kumasi, hence the need to see to its early completion to improved travel experience.





On an inspection tour of the project on Monday, Mr Agbodza urged contractors to work with the target deadline.



In this regard, he directed the Highways Authority to engage the contractors for new agreements to be signed for extension of the timelines to 2027 since the earlier ones have been missed.



According to him, the dualisation project was as important as the proposed expressway and work on the two projects would continue simultaneously.



“I want to put it on record that the government’s intention to build a new Accra–Kumasi Expressway is not a substitute for the existing Accra–Kumasi highway. The two projects are meant to work together,” he stated.



“So nobody should be afraid that because we are doing the Accra–Kumasi Expressway, this road is no longer a government priority. Let everybody be assured that both projects are priorities,” he added.



The Mahama government, Mr Agbodza emphasised, remained committed to the completion of all inherited road projects across the country, having paid GH¢12 billion of the GH¢40 billion to contractors for inherited projects.



He has meanwhile dismissed the pessimism expressed by some critics that the timelines for the Big Push projects are not realistic.



Speaking during inspection of Enyeme-Gomoa Ogua-Ajumako Techiman Road in the Central Region on Monday, the minister disclosed some contractors undertaking the projects are well ahead of schedule.



He said the government had given contractors on Big Push projects the needed financial liquidity and ready to honour IPCs that would be raised by contractors.



“A dashboard for the Big Push initiative would be developed for citizens to follow the progress,” he hinted.



“Shortly, the Big Push dashboard will go live so that wherever you are, you can follow the project and percentage of completion. It will be a monthly installment of what is happening at every site,” he stated.



Mr Agbodza commended the contractors and consultants for the diligence and hardwork they have put in the project so far.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI

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