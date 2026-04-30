KGL Foundation organises free health screening at Dambai

THE KGL Foundation has organised a free health screening and blood donation exercise in Dambai, the capital of the Oti Region.

The exercise was patronised by residents of Dambai and surrounding communities and students from the Dambai College of Education, with over 500 actively participating in the exercise.

The screening underscores the Foundation’s mission in giving back to people.

The Programs Manager of KGL Foundation, Mr. Nii Ankonu Annorbah-Sarpei, during the event, reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to improving the lives and well-being of the people in Dambai and Ghanaians as a whole.

He underscored the need to regularly have health checkups and exercise to be fit; leading to a stronger and healthier nation.

“The Foundation’s dedication to social responsibility is evident in its commitment to organising these impactful health screening and blood donation exercises across the country.

The KGL Foundation continues to champion positive change in Ghanaian communities through its various social development programs,” Annorbah-Sarpei said.

He emphasized that it is very expensive to undertake such free health screening exercises considering the cost involved, and the Foundation does this for free to support individuals who cannot bear the cost of medical treatment.

The beneficiaries of the event had their vitals such as blood pressure (BP), temperature/pulse, weight, and sugar levels checked. They also went through eye examinations, getting counselling and education from doctors from the Worawora Government Hospital.

Some beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to KGL Foundation for the gesture as they called for it to be regularised.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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