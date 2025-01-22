Kofi Adams nominated for Sports and Recreation Ministry

Days of speculation over who is selected as Minister of Sports and Recreation ended yesterday with the appoint­ment Mr Kofi Iddie Adams to the sector.

Mr Adams was among the 17 lat­est appointees of the government released yesterday.

Kofi Adams, who is the Mem­ber of Parliament for the Buem Constituency, is expected to go through the vetting process as his qualification for the position would be assessed.

Often referred to as Kofi Ad­ams, he comes to the sector as a boxing enthusiast and faces a huge challenge of overturning the dwin­dling fortunes of Ghana sports.

High on his agenda would be the qualification process of the Black Stars for the USA, Canada and Mexico 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars lie second in the World Cup qualifying group after defeating Mali in Bamako.

His vetting promises to be full of excitement as issues over the Black Stars performances, manage­ment of national sports facilities by the National Sports Authority (NSA), African Games Accra 2023 expenditure and others remain unresolved.

He is a second-term Member of Parliament for the Buem Constitu­ency in the Oti region.

Mr Kofi Adams, who is replac­ing Mustapha Ussif, was born on May 2, 1975 hails from Teteman, a town in the Jasikan District of the Oti Region of Ghana.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology with empha­sis on Epidemiology of Parasitic Diseases.

He later served as the Spokes­person and Director of Public Affairs for Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings (Rtd), a former President of Ghana.

He has served as Deputy Gen­eral Secretary in the past for the National Democratic Congress.

In December 2014, he was elected as National Organiser for the party in the National Executive elections.

Adams won the parliamentary bid to represent the National Dem­ocratic Congress for the Buem Constituency in the 2020 and eventually got into Parliament with a landslide victory.

