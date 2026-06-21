Kristo Asafo Mission accuses Sarah Adwoa Safo of misleading public on shooting Claims

The Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana has accused former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo of misleading the public by creating the impression that she sustained gunshot wounds during the enstoolment ceremony of its new leader.

In a statement, the church said the incident occurred on June 21, 2026, at its Kwabenya property after a lawful church event.

According to the mission, Ms. Safo arrived at the venue and forcefully drove her vehicle into the entrance gates, striking and causing substantial damage to two metallic gates.

“At the time of the incident, numerous worshippers and invited guests were present within the premises, including individuals seated in close proximity to the entrance,” the statement said.

The mission added that the act posed a serious risk to life and property, noting that security personnel intervened to prevent further escalation.

The church said it has taken note of unverified media reports and social media claims that Ms. Safo was shot by her brother during the incident.

“We categorically reject these allegations as false and misleading. To the best of our knowledge and based on information presently available to us, no such shooting occurred,” it stated.

The Kristo Asafo Mission is calling on authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into all aspects of the incident.

It also urged the public to refrain from drawing conclusions based on unverified social media reports and to allow law enforcement to establish the facts through due process.

The mission reiterated its commitment to peace, truth, the rule of law, and the safety of all persons who attend its events.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme