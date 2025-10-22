LA28 marks 1,000 days until opening ceremony

Chairperson and President Casey Wasserman and CEO Reynold Hoover joined Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and the city’s baseball team president, Michael Byrnes, on Monday to highlight the countdown to the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

The collaboration, they said, showcases the nation’s excitement to deliver an unforgettable Olympic and Paralympic experience for the first time in over three decades.

“The LA28 Olympic Games will bridge regions and communities — from the Pacific coast in Los Angeles to the central plains of Oklahoma City — through the power of sport, highlighting their unique sporting legacies and world-class venues,” said Wasserman.

“We remain steadfast in our planning and are working tirelessly toward creating an incredible Games experience for athletes, residents, and visitors alike in 2028. With 998 days to go, our momentum is unstoppable.”

Over the weekend, LA28 and Team OKC, the local organising group for the 2028 events in Oklahoma City, joined young athletes, Olympians, and Paralympians for sports clinics at the Willa D. Johnson Recreation Centre. They also visited two world-class venues — the OKC Softball Park and OKC Whitewater Centre — which will host the Olympic softball tournament and canoe slalom competitions, respectively.

Organisers also provided updates on planning efforts alongside Olympians and Oklahoma City Council members at a press conference.

“Oklahoma City has proudly stepped up to the plate to welcome softball and canoe slalom events, showcasing America’s collaborative spirit and love for the Olympic and Paralympic Movement,” said Hoover.

“Here in Oklahoma City, we are marking 1,000 days out from the LA28 Games — a nationwide celebration of sport as we prepare to host Olympic competitions in premier existing venues.”

— insidethegames

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q