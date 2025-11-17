Labour minister launches Ashanti regional health and safety taskforce

The Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo has launched the Ashanti Regional Taskforce on Health and Safety Compliance to improve workplace safety and strengthen adherence to national labour laws.

At the launch, Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, affirmed government’s commitment to protecting the health, safety and dignity of workers across the country.

He noted that every workplace accident carries both a human and national cost.

He stressed the need for stronger monitoring systems and full compliance with laws such as the Labour Act and the Factories, Offices and Shops Act.

Dr.Pelpuo described the new taskforce as an important decentralised structure that brings workplace safety enforcement closer to communities, enterprises and workers.

By setting up the regional taskforce, he explained, the ministry is moving part of its operational strength from the capital to the regions to ensure quicker response, stronger oversight and clearer accountability.

The minister outlined the responsibilities of the taskforce, including supporting labour officers with inspections, improving coordination at the district level, guiding employers and workers on safety standards and ensuring that enforcement is practical and sustainable.

He encouraged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to take an active role, noting that their leadership is essential to the success of the system.

Dr Pelpuo also urged employers and workers to treat workplace safety as a shared responsibility.

He explained that employers must back their legal obligations with real action, such as training, safe equipment and regular checks, while workers must follow safety rules and report hazards.

The Chief Director of the Ministry, Hamidu Adakurugu, stressed that workplace safety is a national priority that requires collective effort.

He praised the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and local authorities for their support and thanked regulatory bodies, the private sector and civil society for their collaboration.

