Let’s preserve cultural values that identify Ghanaians as one people – Veep

The Vice President, Pro­fessor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman, has called for a conscious effort in preserving the cultural values that identified Ghanaians as one people.

Preserving such cultural values she said was key to nation building.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang made the call at the launch of a 409-page book titled “Ephraim Amu: Nationalist, Poet, and Theologian (1899-1995)”, authored by Rev­erend Professor Philip T. Laryea, Rector of the Akrofi-Christaller Institute of Theology, Mission, and Culture, Akropong-Akuapem.

The book highlights the legacies and achievements of Dr Amu and how they contributed towards the growth and development of the country.

The Vice President said Dr Amu was not just a composer but an educator and theologian whose works impacted Ghanaian music and languages.

“Dr Amu was a cultural person and one who knew that our future depended on our identity, at the time. Currently, I lament that we don’t even talk about it. We don’t even have discussions of our identity and where we should be heading, our children should be heading, and followed by our grandchildren,” she said.

“We know the local languages he composed in, the music, and so on. This all begs the question, what have we done with these examples? We have heard them many times. What have we done with them?” she queried.

Rev. Prof. Laryea said the book was written based on a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) thesis he submitted at a university in South Africa 20 years ago.

He explained that the book would help to add to the already existing knowledge and archives on the legacies of Dr Amu.

To this end, he appealed to the participants to get a copy for themselves and their families.

Rev. Prof. Laryea expressed gratitude to all who helped him in writing the book, particularly the Amu family, for providing him with the necessary documents.

Founder of the Heritage and Cultural Society of Africa Foundation, Ambassador Mrs Johanna Svanikier, who chaired the programme emphasised the significance of safeguarding the country’s tangible and intangible heritage.

She praised the author and the organisers including Mr Larry Nylander for their efforts in keeping Amu’s legacy alive and mentoring young people.

