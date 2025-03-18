Local Govt Minister, NPA CEO donate to Muslims

The Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, and the National Petroleum Authori­ty made separate donations of food items to the various Muslims sects in Accra last Friday.

The ministry donated to the Na­tional Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Os­man Nuhu Sharubutu, the Ameer of the Ahmadyia Muslim Mission, Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, the Supreme Leader of the Shia Muslim Community, and the National Imam of Ahlu-Sunnah Wal-Jamaah.

The assorted items included consumables such as bags of rice and sugar and an undisclosed amount of money.

MUSLIM DONATION—3 Mr Ibrahim(third from left)presenting the items to Sheik Umar Ibrahim

Presenting the items, the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, said Muslim religious leaders play a role towards the development of the country and that it was important to seek their blessings and prayers in the month of Ramadan.

He also noted the virtues exhibited by the Chief Imam such as selflessness, respectfulness, and peaceful coexistence, had made him work closely with successive governments.

Receiving the items, Sheikh Sharubutu expressed profound gratitude to the government and the sector minister for the kind gesture.

He also prayed for Allah’s guid­ance and strength for the minister to discharge his duties diligently.

“May Allah help you to succeed with the mandate you have been entrusted with”, he said.

For its part, the NPA also donat­ed bags of rice, sugar, cooking oil, and packs of milo, milk, and water to the National Chief Imam.

In his remarks after the dona­tion at the Fadama residence of the National Chief Imam on Friday at New Fadama in Accra, the NPA Chief Executive, Mr Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, said the visit was to share in the bliss of the holy month of Ramadan.

“In this holy month of Rama­dan, it is an opportunity to share so that those who have can share with those who do not have. One of the things I admire about Islam is the opportunity to share,” he stated.

Flanked by his Deputies, Dr Sheila Addo and Dr Dramani Bukari, Mr Tameklo lauded the Na­tional Chief Imam for his peaceful disposition and indicated that he had been instrumental in maintaining peace and stability in the country.

“I have always maintained that 32 years since 1992, one person who has been a source of stability in this country is the National Chief Imam.

When he speaks, everybody listens. That is the extent of his control and influence,” he said.

Mr Tameklo called for a special prayer for President John Dramani Mahama, whom he acknowledged as the son of the National Chief Imam to deliver on his mandate to pro­mote the country’s socio-economic development.

Responding, the National Chief Imam commended Mr Tameklo for the relief he had given to the Mus­lim staff of the Authority during the Ramadan.

“If you help people, Allah will help you, especially in this month of Ramadan”, he indicated.

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA