Mahama, Macron strengthen Ghana–France relations at Paris Peace Forum

President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana has called for stronger cooperation between Ghana and France during bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 2025 Paris Peace Forum, focused on deepening ties in security, trade, education, and infrastructure development.

President Mahama began by expressing appreciation for France’s continuous partnership with Ghana and highlighted key areas for future collaboration.

He requested French support to help Ghana combat increasing piracy threats in its territorial waters and the wider Gulf of Guinea.

He appealed for assistance to fast-track a French concessionary loan for Ghana’s health sector, which is awaiting parliamentary approval.

President Mahama further asked President Macron to use his influence with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help Ghana access funding from the French Development Bank, citing Ghana’s improved debt-to-GDP ratio as a positive indicator of economic progress.

In his capacity as the African Union (AU) Champion of African Financial Institutions, President Mahama advocated for the renegotiation of Africa’s infrastructure loan agreements to secure lower interest rates.

He stressed the importance of fairer financial terms to promote sustainable development across the continent.

The President also underlined Ghana’s key role as host of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, noting that improved road and transport networks are essential to facilitate trade within Africa.

Highlighting Ghana’s digital transformation agenda, President Mahama spoke about the country’s “One Million Coders” programme, which has already registered 200,000 young learners.

He appealed for French assistance in training more French language teachers to improve language education in Ghanaian schools.

President Mahama raised the issue of reparations for slavery, an initiative Ghana is currently leading at the international level.

He urged France to support the cause as part of a broader effort toward historical justice and reconciliation.

On regional peace and stability, President Mahama discussed the worsening security situation in the Sahel region, including terrorist incursions in Mali and other Alliance of Sahel States (AES) countries.

He emphasized Ghana’s commitment to promoting peace and stability across West Africa.

In response, President Emmanuel Macron expressed condolences over the recent passing of Ghana’s former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

He praised President Mahama’s leadership in championing regional cooperation and economic reform.

President Macron assured Ghana of France’s continued partnership in areas such as security, health, education, and digital innovation.

He mentioned upcoming opportunities for collaboration, including the VivaTech Summit in Nairobi in May 2026, the AU–EU Summit in Angola, and the G7 Summit in June 2026, where France intends to advocate for greater support for Ghana.

