Maiden Ghana Platinum Excellence Award to honour business legacy

Ghana Platinum Excellence Award, has officially been launched as a national movement to celebrate institutions that have shaped Ghana’s economic story across generations.

The ceremony is expected to be held in September 2026 with about 20 categories for companies in the private sector.

As part of the structure of the scheme, a panel would assess entries received and select the deserving winners.

Speaking at the media launch held at Delish Restaurant at the Unveils Ghana, the Chieif Executive Officer of the scheme, veteran actor, Nii Saka Brown, said the award was created to recognise organisations whose “resilience, vision, leadership, and consistency” have stood the test of time.

“Every nation has institutions that become part of its identity. Companies that survive decades do more than conduct business, they create jobs, build communities, support families, inspire entrepreneurs, and contribute to national development,” he said.

He noted that while innovation often takes the spotlight, few platforms exist to honour businesses that have endured for generations.

According to Mr. Brown, the Ghana Platinum Excellence Award will recognise longevity, by honouring companies with sustained impact over time.

Additionally, he noted that the awards will celebrate resilience, spotlight business excellence and institutional strength as well as promote governance by encourage good corporate governance and continuity.

The CEO added that it is their expectation to inspire the next generation, motivate future entrepreneurs and business leaders,”Preserve heritage*: Document Ghana’s corporate and industrial history.”

“This award is not simply about identifying the oldest organisations. It is about celebrating endurance, recognising contribution, and acknowledging institutions whose legacies continue to influence Ghana’s progress,” he explained.

Mr. Brown said the platform is envisioned to become a respected national recognition programme that pushes businesses to “think beyond short-term success and focus on building institutions that endure.”

He called on government, corporate partners, sponsors, and the media to support the initiative. He also assured qualifying companies that the platform will be dedicated to telling their stories.

“Starting a business is difficult. Building one that lasts for generations is extraordinary,” Mr. Brown added, as he declared the official start of the movement.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme