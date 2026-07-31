Vaal Real Estate launches Moonbow to expand premium housing

VAAL Real Estate has officially unveiled Moonbow, its latest premium residential development in Labone, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed homes that combine contemporary urban living with long-term investment value.

The launch brought together officials of the Ministry for Works, Housing and Water Resources, development partners, industry stakeholders, prospective homeowners, investors and members of the media to celebrate the unveiling of VAAL Real Estate’s eighth residential development in Ghana.

The Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei in a speech read on his behalf by the Director of the Ministry, Chris Pobee Abbey, commended VAAL Real Estate for its continued investment in Ghana’s housing sector and underscored the vital role of responsible private developers in supporting the country’s housing agenda.

“Projects such as Moonbow, demonstrate growing confidence in our economy and in the future of Ghana’s housing market. They provide opportunities for professionals, young families, investors and homeowners to access quality living spaces that meet modern expectations,” he said.

The Minister noted that quality housing extended far beyond providing shelter, describing it as a catalyst for economic growth, employment creation and sustainable urban development.

He added that stronger collaboration between government and credible private developers remains essential to expanding access to quality housing and building resilient communities across the country.

In his remarks, the CEO of VAAL Real Estate, Mr Alaa Zayed, described Moonbow as a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey and a reflection of its unwavering commitment to excellence.

“Moonbow represents how far we have come and where we are going next. It is another step in our commitment to build developments that strengthen the city, create lasting value and make our clients proud to own a VAAL property,” he said.

Lady Justice Barbara Ackah-Yensu, joint venture partner on the Moonbow Project, reflected on the inspiration behind the development, saying, “To me, Moonbow is a symbol of hope that even in darkness, there is light. My sincere prayer is that this development becomes a landmark of beauty, comfort and excellence, a place where people find peace, feel secure, build memories and discover lasting value.”

Located in the heart of Labone, Moonbow features contemporary studio and one-bedroom apartments thoughtfully designed for urban professionals, discerning homeowners and investors seeking premium residences in one of Accra’s most desirable neighbourhoods.

The development combines modern architecture, functional living spaces and premium amenities, offering residents both comfort and strong long-term investment potential.

The unveiling of Moonbow further strengthens VAAL Real Estate’s growing portfolio of premium residential developments and reinforces its vision of shaping vibrant urban communities through quality design, innovation and sustainable development.

VAAL Real Estate is a premium real estate developer committed to creating thoughtfully designed residential developments that deliver exceptional quality, comfort and enduring value. Through innovative design, strategic locations and a customer-first approach, the company continues to shape Ghana’s evolving urban landscape with homes that meet the aspirations of modern homeowners and investors.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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