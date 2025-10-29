Man jailed 10 years for defilement in Apam

The Central Regional Police Command has confirmed that a man identified as Samuel Armah, also known as Kofi Nyan, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for defilement.

According to the police, the sentence was handed down by the Cape Coast Circuit Court Two, presided over by Her Honour Nana Aba Quiba Nunoo, on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

The police explained that the incident occurred on October 16, 2025, at Apam in the Gomoa West District.

After investigations, he was charged and arraigned before the court.

They stated that he pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea.

He has since been sent to the Ankaful Prison to begin his sentence.

The police added that the case had generated public concern over the protection of children in the area and assured that they remain committed to ensuring justice for victims of sexual offences.

They further urged parents and guardians to be vigilant and report any form of abuse or exploitation to the nearest police station.

By: Jacob Aggrey