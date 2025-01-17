Match Review Panel to meet today

The Match Review Commit­tee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will today review complaints received from various clubs in the respective league competitions.

Aside the complaints that have been received, the Committee will also review some matches that have come to its attention.

The Match Review Panel (MRP) is a body appointed by the Exec­utive Council to review incidents referred to the Panel by clubs, regarding the conduct of referees in GFA sanctioned competitions based on the Laws of the game and Regulations of the Ghana Football Association and FIFA.

“The Panel has the power to im­pose penalties as they deem appro­priate and to reward or commend good performance of referees,” a statement from the FA said.

Official request to review a specific incident or incidents of concern is made on the prescribed Match Complaint Form and submitted to the Association for action.

Referees, Assistant Referees, and Officials concerned are always giv­en the opportunity to explain their decisions on incidents that come up for review