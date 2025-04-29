Media urged to promote academic freedom in universities

THE Regional Director of African Coalition for Ac­ademic Freedom (ACAF), Professor Appiagyei-Atua, has called on the media to promote and protect academic freedom in Ghanaian Universities.

Academic freedom is a fundamental concept in higher education that enables scholars, researches, and academia to discuss and disseminate informa­tion without any censorship.

Speaking at a media-training workshop in Accra, Professor Appiagyei-Atua emphasised the importance of understanding ac­ademic freedom, a concept that was crucial for both academics and journalists.

The workshop, which was on theme: ‘Advocating for Academ­ic Freedom.’

In attendance were repre­sentatives from Ghana Journal­ism Association (GJA), Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), and Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG).

“Academic freedom is not just about universities, it’s about the freedom to conduct research, dis­seminate knowledge, and express opinions without fear of censor­ship or retribution,” he stressed.

He again highlighted that Ac­ademic freedom enabled scholars to pursue knowledge without fear, saying that “When the freedom of scholars is infringed upon, it un­dermines the concept of democra­cy in our society.”

Mr Zakariah Tanko, a lecturer from University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC), emphasised the need to promote academic freedom in Ghana.

He noted that, “academic freedom is not absolute but rather come with responsibilities, such as adhering to professional ethics and respecting public order.”

Mr Tanko highlighted the importance of institutional autonomy, allowing universities to determine their own criteria for admission, governance, and academic work.

He cited examples of vio­lations of academic freedom, including government interfer­ence in university admissions and censorship of research findings.

“Sometimes, government bodies interfere in the admission process of higher institutions through what we call “PROTO­COL” to unqualified candidates which is a threat to academic freedom,” he noted.

Mr Tanko emphasised the need for protections, such as tenure, to safeguard academics employment and freedom to express their opinions.

Additionally, he discussed the role of the state in respecting, protecting, and fulfilling academ­ic freedom.

Moreover, he underlined that governments had a duty to provide facilities and funding to enable universities to function effectively, while also preventing third-party violations and pun­ishing those who infringed on academic freedom.

ACAF is an organisation which champions the rights of members of the academic com­munity on the African continent

BY RAYMOND APPIAH-AMPONSAH