Savannah Regional EC convenes emergency meeting over Damongo violence

The Savan­nah Region­al Electoral Commission (EC) has called for a Regional Inter-Party Advisory Committee (RIPAC) meeting to determine the way forward, regarding the Damongo Constituency election results.

The meeting will involve key stakeholders and provide updates on the commission’s position in light of the recent tragic events.

Violence erupted in the Da­mongo Constituency, following delays in the declaration of election results, culminating in the death of one person and the destruction of the EC office.

During the protests, frustrat­ed youth stormed the Damongo Municipal Collation Centre and set the EC office ablaze. The fire caused extensive damage to the building and its contents.

In the ensuing chaos, an NDC supporter, Sibannira Mu­kaila, was reportedly shot. He was rushed to St. Anne’s Cath­olic Hospital but died shortly after receiving medical attention.

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 12 individuals believed to be involved in the violence, including the arson attack on the EC office.

The National Peace Council and the West Africa Network for Peace Building (WANEP) have strongly condemned the inci­dent, urging residents to exercise calm and restraint.

Eyewitnesses attribute the unrest to agitation over the delay in announcing the election results. The youth’s actions esca­lated rapidly, leading to signifi­cant destruction and the tragic loss of life.

Authorities are continuing investigations while appealing for peace to prevent further escalation. Meanwhile, the EC's RIPAC meeting aims to chart a path forward and restore order in the constituency.