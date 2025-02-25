MEST, GEA discuss tech adoption, innovation

The Ministry of En­vironment, Science and Technology (MEST), in collab­oration with the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), has held a 3-day roundtable discussion on Technolo­gy and Innovation for the competi­tiveness of Micro, Small and Medi­um Scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

The event, held in Accra from Tuesday, forms part of the imple­mentation of the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project (GJSP).

The GJSP Project is World Bank funded and considered as one of the main forms of support for the government’s top-priority agenda of upgrading skills among the country’s population, creating more and better-quality jobs, and improving job outcomes for youth. It connects success in these areas to state stability, social cohesion, and economic inclusion.

The Project supports the gov­ernment’s prioritised skills devel­opment and job creation agenda, through four main components and a Contingent Emergency Response.

The roundtable brought suc­cessful Technology Partnerships between Scientific Research Institutions in Ghana and the UK, and their local business partners to demonstrate how their partnerships have resulted in the development of new products and jobs.

This initiative funded by the For­eign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) through the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) served as a proof of concept for adoption by SMEs and Research and Knowledge institutions.

In a statement read on behalf of the MEST Minister, Ibrahim Murta­la Mohammed, Deputy Director for Science and Technology, Nashiru Salifu, mentioned that as part of its role in catalysing technology adoption and innovation under the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project, the ministry will work closely with the Ministry for Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry.

“This collaboration aims to align the Science and Technology Policy with Ghana’s MSME and Indus­trial Policy, ensuring it serves as a support framework for MSME development and industrialisation,” he noted.

The roundtable brought partici­pants from various Research Insti­tutions, selected beneficiary MSMEs from the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project, the Association of Ghana Startups, the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs (GCYE) and policy makers.

