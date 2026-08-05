Morocco, Algeria reach WAFCON quarters

Hosts Morocco finished top of Group A at the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after being held to a goalless draw by Senegal in a tough match in Rabat on Monday night.

The Atlas Lionesses had the chance to claim a third straight victory in the group, but Senegal goalkeeper Adji Ndiaye produced the decisive moments of the match by saving two penalties in the second half.

Yasmin Mrabet saw her first penalty saved in the 69th minute, and after the kick was ordered to be retaken, Ndiaye denied her again to keep the match level.

The draw took Morocco to seven points, enough to finish ahead of Algeria, who beat Kenya 2-0 in the group’s other match to secure second place and qualification for the quarter-finals.

Senegal ended third with four points, while Kenya finished bottom without a point.

For Morocco, it was not the perfect finish they wanted in front of their home supporters, but Jorge Vilda’s side remain unbeaten and have still not conceded a goal in the tournament.

On the same night, Algeria secured their place in the quarterfinals with a 2-0 victory over Kenya, sealing second place in the group.

Captain Marine Dafeur gave Algeria the perfect start in the 14th minute with a stunning long-range free-kick that flew beyond the reach of Kenyan goalkeeper, Lilian Awuor to put her side ahead.

Algeria doubled their advantage nine minutes later through relentless pressing from Lynda Bendris. Closing down goalkeeper Elizabeth Ochaka inside the penalty area, Bendris forced an error before firing goalwards. Although Awuor got a hand to the effort, the ball found its way into the net to leave Kenya with a mountain to climb.-CAF

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