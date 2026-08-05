Raducanu pulls out of US Open

Emma Raducanu will miss the US Open due to a stress fracture in her right leg, the latest blow in a career and season hampered by injury woes.

The 23-year-old sustained the fracture during the grass-court season and pulled out of Wimbledon on the eve of the tournament after being pictured in an orthopaedic boot.

She also wore a protective boot in videos she posted on social media recently as she continues her recovery in St Moritz, prompting further concerns over her fitness and ability to take part in the final grand slam of the year.

PA has reported that Raducanu has decided on advice from her medical team that she will withdraw from the US Open, which begins on 30 August.

Having made positive progress last summer, including winning her first matches at Flushing Meadows since lifting the trophy five years ago, it has been a frustrating 12 months for Raducanu with more persistent physical issues.

After a foot injury severely hampered her pre-season training Raducanu then spent two-and-a-half months off court with a lingering post-viral illness after initially falling unwell in early February.-Independent

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