World Athletics U-20 Championships begins in Eugene

The future of global athletics will be on full display when the World Athletics Under-20 Championships return to Eugene, Oregon, from today to August 9.

Hosted at the iconic Hayward Field, the championships will bring together the world’s most talented young athletes for five days of world-class competition and unforgettable moments.

Known as “TrackTown USA”, Eugene has become one of athletics’ most respected destinations.

Having successfully hosted the World Athletics U20 Championships in 2014 and the World Athletics Championships in 2022, the city is once again preparing to welcome the sport’s brightest rising stars to one of the fastest tracks in the world.

The 2026 edition is expected to be the largest in the history of the championships.

More than 1 800 athletes from 147 member federations have been entered, surpassing the previous participation record set at Lima 2024. The milestone is particularly significant as the competition celebrates 40 years of the World U20 Championships.

As always, the championships will serve as an important stepping stone for tomorrow’s Olympic and world champions. Legends such as Noah Lyles, Joshua Cheptegei, Yulimar Rojas and Nina Kennedy all competed at the U20 level before achieving success on the biggest stages in athletics.

Oregon 2026 offers another opportunity to identify the sport’s next generation of stars.

Several athletes arrive in Eugene carrying strong credentials.

A total of 46 events will be contested at Oregon 2026, including the introduction of the mixed 4x100m relay, which makes its World Athletics U20 Championships debut ahead of its planned inclusion at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

With packed entry lists, emerging stars and the electric atmosphere of Hayward Field, all the ingredients are in place for a memorable championship.

As the world’s best junior athletes chase medals, records and international recognition, Oregon 2026 promises to provide a fascinating glimpse into the future of athletics.

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