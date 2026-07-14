Morocco arrests dissident journalist

Moroccan police arrested dissident commentator Ali Lmrabet for questioning upon his arrival at Tangier ‌airport on Sunday, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said yesterday.

Lmrabet is under investigation for “alleged dissemination of false information harming constitutional institutions”, according to the ⁠organisation that provides assistance to journalists at risk.

Moroccan judicial authorities did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Lmrabet, who also holds French nationality and lives in Spain, has used social media as a political commentator ‌and ⁠has been an outspoken critic of Morocco’s political system.

An informed source said Lmrabet is facing a preliminary investigation over ⁠complaints filed by individuals and institutions in Morocco alleging slander and defamation.

In 2003, Lmrabet was ⁠jailed after being convicted on charges that included offending the king. ⁠In 2005, a Moroccan court banned him from practicing journalism in Morocco for 10 years.-Reuters

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