Ghana Athletics endorses Tampico Accra Inter-City Marathon

The governing body of athletics in Ghana, has endorsed the Tampico Accra Inter-City Marathon, fixed for Saturday, October 10, 2026.

The Ghana Athletics in correspondence to the organisers, Medivents Consult said, it will provide the necessary support for the successful organization of the race.

The letter said, the Ghana Athletics will for the first time introduce electronic timing system at the race, adding that, the gadgets will provide accurate timing, and prevent cheating.

This, it said will also help the winners of the event to register and participate in international events after the race.

The 2026 Tampico Accra Inter-City Marathon will be in two categories; 21-kilometers and 5-kiklometers and its opened to athletes, fitness clubs, and all race lovers.

The race will commence at the Trust Sport Emporium (Bukom Boxing Arena), through some principal streets of Accra, with the finish point, at the same spot.

According to the organisers, the race will provide participants with a wonderful experience of racing through some beautiful and historic streets in Accra, and will be served with fun and entertainment at the finish point.

Outstanding winners will take home cash prizes, medals, souvenirs from sponsors among other