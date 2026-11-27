TWELVE-time MTN FA Cup champions, Accra Hearts of Oak, will begin their quest for another title this weekend when they welcome lower-tier side, Accra Elite Academy, to the Kpobiman Sports Complex on Sunday.

Since winning their last title at the end of the 2021/2022 season, the Phobians have struggled in their attempts to reclaim the trophy, including an embarrassing home defeat to Division Two side, True Life FC, at this stage of the competition last season.

For many Hearts of Oak supporters, the disappointment of that Round of 64 exit remains fresh in their minds as the team prepares for another potentially tricky encounter. Fans have already urged the players to approach the game with caution and avoid a repeat of last season’s setback.

Hearts head coach, Nebojša Kapor, has his eyes firmly set on the title and has promised to field his strongest available side, insisting that he is taking nothing for granted.

For the Academy boys, who compete in the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) Division Two League (Zone 5), inspiration will come from fellow lower-tier side, True Life FC.

They will also draw motivation from the competition’s mantra, “Obiaa nye obiaa”, as they prepare to take on the Rainbow Boys with confidence and hope of producing one of the round’s biggest upsets.

Ten-time champions, Asante Kotoko, will also enjoy home advantage when they welcome second-tier side, Adom FC, to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium today.

The Porcupine Warriors will be desperate to end their five-game winless run in the league, with the encounter presenting an opportunity to return to winning ways.

Head coach, Stanley Menzo, is confident his team has put its recent results behind it and is ready for the challenge as they seek to progress to the next stage.

Adom FC coach, Charles Otu, however, believes his side possesses the quality to compete against the Premier League giants and cause an upset.

Other matches today will see Steadfast FC take on Bulls FC Zuarungu at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, while FC Samartex B face Ebony FC at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

Action continues tomorrow, with 2025 finalists, Golden Kicks, taking on 7th Wave FC at the Tuba Astro Turf. Yadzo Oti Warriors welcome Heart of Lions to the Ho Sports Stadium, while FC Armour face Golden Warriors FC at the Nana Boamah Darko II Park in Kukurantumi.

Pro Sports Academy host PAC Academy at the Gyamfi Park in Bekwai, while Victory Club Warriors and Droman United FC will slug it out at the Wenchi Sports Stadium.

FiaseMan United FC and Nsuopun Fidelity FC will also battle at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena. Sombo Freedom Stars FC welcome Kalibi SC to the Malik Jabir Stadium in Wa, while Northern City FC take on Yapei FC at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

On Sunday, two-time winners Medeama SC face a potentially tricky assignment when they host Division One side, Rospak FC, at the T&A Park.

Sefwi All Stars will welcome Bibiani Gold Stars to the Juaboso Mampiobo Town Park, while Aduana FC take on Debibi United at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa.

Basake Holy Stars and FC Samartex 1996 will lock horns at the Ampain AAK II Park. Berekum City FC face Karela United FC at the Kurt E.S. Okraku Technical Centre in Winkogo, while Tamale City take on Sankara Nationals at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Elsewhere, 2014 finalists Inter Allies welcome 2023 champions, Dreams FC, to the Tuba Astro Turf, while Elmina Sharks face Frienhoff FC.

Fettehman United FC take on New Edubiase United FC at the Feyenoord Astro Turf. Swedru All Blacks FC host Betenase United FC at the Swedru Stadium, while Berekum Chelsea and Bectero Sasana FC battle at the Golden City Park.

Other Sunday fixtures will see Bechem United and Young Apostles settle matters at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in Bechem. Techiman Liberty Youth face KAC Soccer Academy FC at the Ohene Ameyaw Stadium in Techiman, while FC AshantiGold ’04 take on Future Stars FC at the Len Clay Stadium.

Okwawu United host Port City FC at the Carl Reindorf Park, while Dynamo FC-Ho welcome Home Stars FC to the Ho Sports Stadium.

The competition continues on Monday, with Great Olympics taking on FC Nania at the Tuba Astro Turf, WAFA hosting Vision FC at the WAFA Park in Sogakope, while Accra Lions face True Democracy at the Nania Park.

Berekum Raja Casablanca will also take on Jema Marvelous FC at the Golden City Park in Berekum.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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