Muntaka Mubarak sends best wishes to 2025 WASSCE candidates

The Minister of Interior and Member of Parliament for Asawase constituency, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, has extended his best wishes to candidates writing the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In a goodwill message shared on Wednesday August 6, 2025 on social media, Mr. Mubarak praised the students for their hard work, resilience, and commitment throughout their academic journey.

“As the Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency and Minister for the Interior, I extend heartfelt best wishes to all students sitting for the 2025 WASSCE,” he noted.

He encouraged the candidates to remain focused and confident during the exams, adding that their future was bright and the nation believed in their potential.

“May your efforts be crowned with success, excellence, and distinction. Stay focused, stay confident, and write your exams with pride,” he added.

The 2025 WASSCE is currently being written by final-year students across Ghana

By: Jacob Aggrey