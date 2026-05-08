Tourism Ministry distances itself from Karnival Kingdom Festival

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts has clarified that it did not approve or endorse the recent Karnival Kingdom Festival held in Accra.

In a statement issued on May 7, 2026, the ministry said it did not receive any proposal, request for approval or official communication concerning the organisation of the event.

According to the ministry, it was also unaware of the processes through which the festival was allegedly approved to take place in Ghana.

“The Ministry wishes to state unequivocally that it neither endorsed, sanctioned nor authorised the staging of the event,” the statement said.

The clarification follows public criticism and discussions on social media over activities associated with the festival, including the circulation of what many described as culturally unacceptable content.

The ministry acknowledged concerns raised by sections of the public and various stakeholders regarding the conduct and nature of the event.

It explained that as the supervisory institution for the tourism, culture and creative arts sector, it expects all organisers of public festivals and entertainment events to follow established regulatory procedures and engage the relevant state institutions before holding such activities.

The ministry therefore urged organisers of tourism, cultural, entertainment and recreational events to obtain the necessary approvals before staging programmes in the country.

According to the statement, the ministry remains committed to promoting tourism and cultural activities that respect Ghana’s laws, values and cultural identity.

It added that the country’s reputation as a safe and culturally respectful destination must be protected at all times.

By: Jacob Aggrey