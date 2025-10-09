NAIMOS arrests two Chinese nationals for illegal mining in Tano Anwia Forest Reserve

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) Task Force has arrested two Chinese nationals for engaging in illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, in the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve in the Jomoro area of the Western North Region.

The arrest took place on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, during a special operation by the task force to clamp down on illegal mining activities in the area.

According to NAIMOS, several items were seized and destroyed during the operation.

These included a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 with registration number GR 442-14, four excavators, and two heavy water pumping machines.

Additionally, 12 makeshift structures believed to have been used by the miners were destroyed.

The operation forms part of ongoing efforts by the government to protect the country’s forest reserves and water bodies from the effects of illegal mining.

The arrested suspects are currently in custody, assisting with investigations.

By: Jacob Aggrey