NAIMOS Task Force storms Ankobra River, crushes illegal mining operations in bold riverine patrol

In a fierce show of resolve to save Ghana’s water bodies from destruction, the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) Task Force, in collaboration with the Nzema East Blue Water Guards, has launched a sweeping riverine operation along the Ankobra River, dismantling illegal mining activities that have long plagued the area.

The operation, which spanned nearly 10 kilometres from Gwira Eshiam to Anyinase, uncovered massive illegal mining activities, particularly at “Cocoa Ase” in Gwira Banso where miners were dredging the riverbed.

The culprits, upon spotting the Task Force, fled the scene, abandoning equipment and makeshift structures used for their illicit operations.

In a decisive move, the Task Force set ablaze over 100 makeshift shelters, destroyed 7 Chanfang machines, and seized an assortment of mining tools including 23 water pumping machines, gas cylinders, shovels, and even a DSTV dish believed to have been used at the site.

A Hyundai excavator discovered at Abrodiem was also immobilised after its pump and gear lever were removed.

Further inspection revealed a blocked tributary, the Kamei Stream, which had been diverted by miners to aid their operations.

The Task Force successfully reopened the waterway and destroyed over 50 pumping machines found at a nearby repair shop, rendering them unserviceable.

Issuing a stern warning, NAIMOS cautioned all illegal miners to vacate the Ankobra River and its adjoining areas immediately.

“This operation is just the beginning,” an official stated, adding that “We will not relent in our mission to protect Ghana’s environment and water resources from further degradation.”

With the success of this operation, NAIMOS has reaffirmed its commitment to restoring the integrity of Ghana’s rivers and safeguarding livelihoods that depend on them.