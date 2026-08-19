NIA clarifies Ghana card fees, says prestige centre is optional

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has clarified that the revised fees for Ghana Card services were approved by Parliament and were not introduced or increased by the Authority on its own.

The NIA, in a press release issued on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, explained that the current fees were approved under the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025 (L.I. 2512), pursuant to the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2022 (Act 1080).

According to the Authority, the revised fees took effect on February 2, 2026.

It further assured the public that its 276 district offices across the country remain operational and continue to provide Ghana Card registration and related services.

The NIA stated that first-time registration remains free for persons below 25 years at its district offices, while those aged 25 years and above are required to pay a GH¢30 processing fee.

It added that card replacement costs GH¢200, while updating records only remains free. Other charges apply to services such as card renewal and nationality updates.

The Authority also clarified that the newly introduced 24-hour Prestige Centre at Labone is an optional service and has not replaced the regular NIA offices.

The first Prestige Centre began operations on August 1, 2026, and operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends.

The NIA explained that the centre provides faster and more convenient access to its services for people who choose the premium service.

It stressed that members of the public are not required to use the Prestige Centre and can continue to access applicable Ghana Card services at the regular district offices.

The Authority has appealed to media organisations, commentators and the public to verify information about Ghana Card fees and services before publishing or sharing it.

It said accurate information is important because misinformation about national identity services could create unnecessary confusion and concern.

The NIA encouraged the public to contact its offices or visit its official website for accurate information on Ghana Card registration, fees and other services.

By: Jacob Aggrey