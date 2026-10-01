football facing broader problems …my departure won’t solve it -Queiroz

The Black Stars Head Coach, Carlos Queiroz, has rejected calls for his resignation after Ghana surrendered a two-goal lead to suffer a humiliating 4-2 defeat to The Scorpions of The Gambia in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

Queiroz described the defeat as a ‘terrible result’ in which “everything went wrong”, and insisted that quitting would be the easiest solution but would not address the deeper problems confronting Ghana football.

The Portuguese coach made the remarks at the post-match press conference after the Black Stars dramatically collapsed from a commanding 2-0 lead to concede four goals and suffer their second successive defeat in Group C.

The defeat sparked chaotic scenes at the stadium as fans directed their anger on the Head Coach and his players.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Mr Kurt Okraku was also not spared by the angry fans who called for his resignation, casting invectives at the man they described as the ‘problem of Ghana football.’

The section of the fans The Times Sports spoke to after the match were in unison as to the direction of the senior national team and blamed the GFA for the sharp decline of the performance of the Black Stars.

Black StarsFelix Afena-Gyan in a tussle for the ball with The Gambia defender James Gomez

Ghana started brightly and looked set for a much-needed victory after taking a two-goal advantage, but The Gambia fought back before the break to level the score.

The Scorpions then punished Ghana’s defensive lapses in the second half, scoring twice to complete a stunning comeback and left the Black Stars without a point from their opening two matches.

Asked whether he would resign following the defeat and the fact that most fans appear to have lost confidence in him, Queiroz said his future was not solely his decision, stressing that it would ultimately be determined by the GFA’s leadership, God and the results of the team.

He stated that resignation was the ‘easiest solution’ and questioned whether his departure would solve the broader problems facing Ghana football.

Queiroz also defended his record in international football, insisting that the defeat should be treated as a lesson rather than evidence that his career had failed.

He accepted full responsibility for the result, however, and appealed to supporters and the media to direct their criticism at him rather than the players.

According to him, excessive criticism of the players could further affect their confidence at a time when they needed the backing of Ghanaians to revive their qualification campaign.

“I am want Ghanaians to be calm. Football don’t always go the way you expect. The boys tried but it didn’t work. The attacks should be directed at me. If we attack them, it will affect their confidence,” he told the packed press conference.

The Gambia skipper Omar Colley consoles Christopher Bosu Baah after the game

The coach said Ghana had controlled much of the first half and deserved its 2-0 advantage, but conceded two easy goals which affected the team’s morale and made the players nervous.

He also defended his tactical substitutions, insisting that he used the best options available and challenged those who criticised his decisions to identify better alternatives.

Captain Gideon Mensah similarly accepted responsibility for the disappointing performance, admitting that the team failed to maintain its early momentum after taking the two-goal lead.

Mensah acknowledged the anger of the supporters and said the team deserved the criticism, but appealed for continued support as the players worked to regain public confidence.

The defeat leaves Ghana without a point after two matches, following their opening 2-0 loss to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké.

The Gambia, meanwhile, strengthened its position in the group with another important victory.

For Queiroz, the immediate challenge is now to rebuild the confidence of the team and keep Ghana’s AFCON qualification hopes alive, while his refusal to bow to resignation calls is certain to fuel further debate over his future.

By Enoch Ntiamoah Siaw

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