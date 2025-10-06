NIA to issue Ghana Cards to children today

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced that it will begin issuing Ghana Cards to children aged 6 to 14 years from Monday, October 6, 2025.

According to the Authority, the exercise will cover children who have already registered and will take place at the same schools where the registration was done.

It will start in 56 districts across the country, with other districts to follow in the coming days.

“We want every child who has registered to receive their Ghana Card without delay. Each child must be physically present to collect the card, and parents or guardians must accompany them with the Form A or receipt issued on the registration day” the NIA stated.

The Authority explained that all backlogs of unprinted Ghana Cards have been cleared, and it is fully ready to ensure a smooth and efficient process.

“We appreciate the cooperation of parents and guardians as we continue to expand access to the Ghana Card for all citizens,” the NIA added.

By: Jacob Aggrey

