Nigeria, Algeria progress at WAFCON after draw

Nigeria set up a quarter-final showdown with Zambia at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after a 0-0 draw with Algeria secured the Super Falcons top spot in Group B.

The result in Casablanca also meant the North Africans progressed to the last eight, where they will face the second-placed finisher in Group C.

Elsewhere, Botswana came from behind to beat Tunisia 2-1 and boost their chances of going through as one of the two best-ranked third-placed sides.

Yesmin Khanchouch’s 12th-minute effort put the Carthage Eagles ahead before Lesego Radiakanyo equalised midway through the second half.

Both teams would have been eliminated by a 1-1 draw and it was Botswana who grabbed a dramatic winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time through Gaonyadiwe Ontlametse.

Sunday’s results mean defending champions South Africa and Mali are both assured of a place in the quarter-finals before Group C culminated yesterday.

Banyana Banyana face the West Africans in Oujda, while Ghana take on Tanzania in Berkane with both of those sides needing to win to progress.

Nigeria are chasing a record-extending 10th Wafcon title and topped Group B on seven points without conceding a goal.

Yet, as the West Africans turn their attention to their meeting with Zambia on Friday, questions will be raised about their attacking sharpness.

Super Falcons dominated possession against Algeria and created far more chances than their opponents, but were frustrated by a compact and resilient defence which was content to soak up pressure.

Rasheedat Ajibade and Jennifer Echegini offered the most threat from wide areas and midfield runs. Clear-cut chances were rare, and when they came Nigeria could not convert.

The match ended with Nigeria pressing for a late winner, with Echegini sending a curling effort just wide in the 89th minute.

For Algeria, the draw marked a milestone performance as they reach the knockout stages at a Wafcon finals for the first time.

Their progress has been built on a solid defence, having also progressed without conceding a goal.

Ghoutia Karchouni’s winner against Botswana was their only goal of the group stage but has proved enough to extend their stay in Morocco until their quarter-final tie next Saturday.—BBC