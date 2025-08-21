Nigeria restore respect with 2-0 win in final group clash, Congo crash out

Nigeria bowed out of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 with a morale-boosting 2–0 win over Congo in Dar es Salaam, but it was not enough to rescue their campaign as Sudan and Senegal progressed from Group D.

The result, sealed by goals from Anas Yusuf and Sikiru Alimi, restored some pride for the Super Eagles after back-to-back defeats had condemned them to an early elimination.

Congo, who needed a win to keep their own hopes alive, were left devastated, finishing bottom of the pool.

Nigerian players after their win

Meanwhile, in the simultaneous fixture in Kampala, Sudan and Senegal drew 0-0, a result that saw both nations reach the quarter-finals with five points each.

Sudan topped the group on goal difference, while Nigeria’s victory lifted them to three points, one short of qualification.

Pre-match narratives were dominated by Congo’s desperation and Nigeria’s desire for redemption. Congo coach Barthelemy Ngatsono had insisted “there is no alternative to victory,” while Nigeria boss Eric Chelle sought a first goal of the campaign after his side conceded five without reply in their opening two outings.

The first half reflected the stakes: a cagey, physical affair with few clear chances.

Congo went closest when Japhet Mankou and Dechan Moussavou both spurned headed opportunities, while Nigeria’s Olamilekan Adedayo tested goalkeeper Ulrich Samba from close range.

Tempers flared before the break when Nigerian defender Steven Manyo saw his yellow card upgraded to red by VAR for a reckless challenge, only for confusion to reign and the referee ultimately allowing play to continue after consultation.

Goalless at half-time, both teams knew the second half would define their fate.

The breakthrough came in the 56th minute. A swift Nigerian move saw Alimi rise highest to nod down into the path of Anas Yusuf, who finished clinically from close range to register Nigeria’s first goal of the tournament.

Relief was palpable for Chelle’s men, who had carried the weight of criticism for blunt attacking displays in previous matches.

Congo, by contrast, looked shaken. Despite substitutions aimed at adding energy, their attacks were blunted by poor decision-making and resilient Nigerian defending.

Wilfrid Nkaya and Carly Ekongo both tried from distance, but neither effort troubled Nigeria keeper Victor Sochima.

The contest exploded into life in stoppage time. Congo’s Charles Atipo was initially booked for a rash foul but, after VAR review, his punishment was upgraded to a straight red, leaving the Red Devils to finish with 10 men.

From the ensuing free-kick, substitute Sodiq Ismail delivered a pin-point cross that Alimi powered home with a header to double Nigeria’s lead in the 93rd minute.

That strike ended any lingering Congolese hopes and allowed Nigeria to celebrate a hard-fought first win of the tournament.

Even as the Super Eagles secured victory, their fate depended on events in the group’s other game.

A tense stalemate between Sudan and Senegal meant both sides finished level on five points, but Sudan claimed top spot thanks to their superior goal difference (+4 to Senegal’s +1).

Nigeria’s three points consigned them to third, ahead of Congo who exited bottom with two. For Chelle’s men, the failure to collect points earlier proved costly.

Coach Chelle admitted before the game that “mistakes have haunted us,” and while the win offered respite, it also underlined what could have been.

A side stripped of eight key players before the tournament due to overseas transfers was always under pressure to rebuild on the fly.

Congo, meanwhile, will rue their missed opportunities across the group stage. Just two goals scored in three matches tell the story of a side that struggled to turn endeavour into cutting edge.

Sudan and Senegal now march on to the quarter-finals, where their defensive discipline will be sternly tested.

Nigeria head home with pride partially restored, but also with urgent questions about depth, preparation, and execution at this level.-CAF