Bafana arrive in Mexico to begin World Cup adventure

South Africa’s World Cup squad has arrived in Mexico after their embarrassing delay, and their assistant coach Helman Mkhalele is also making his way to the training camp in Puebla.

The squad arrived in the early hours of the morning in Mexico on Tuesday after their lengthy flight from Johannesburg that departed on Monday.

Mkhalele belatedly received his visa for the United States on Monday but had to leave after players and the technical team went on the charter flight.

South Africa’s departure for the World Cup was overshadowed by the controversy when it emerged that an administrative bungle meant most players and technical staff did not have the required visas on the day of their intended departure on Sunday.

They face co-hosts Mexico in the World Cup opener in Mexico City on June 11, but missed a day of preparation and acclimatisation to the altitude of Pachuca.

Mkhalele’s initial visa application was denied by the US Consulate General in Johannesburg for unspecified reasons, along with that of the team’s head of security, Mdu Mbatha, but both have now been successfully processed.

South Africa are due to play a final warm-up friendly against Jamaica on Friday.

They are in Group A along with Mexico, the Czech Republic, and South Korea.- Mzansi Football