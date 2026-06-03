UK Athletics fined £350,000 over death of Paralympian

UK Athletics has been fined £350,000 over the death of a Paralympian who was killed when a shot-put cage collapsed during training.

Abdullah Hayayei, 36, who represented the United Arab Emirates, was killed at Newham Leisure Centre, east London, during a practice session in 2017.

He was preparing to represent his country in the F34 class discus, javelin and shot put at the World Para Athletics Championships in London when part of a 31st throwing cage fell on him.

The 5ft high cage toppled over because it was put up incorrectly and without its base plate, in an “accident waiting to happen”, a court was told.

The national governing body for athletics was charged with causing the death of Mr Hayayei by “supplying for use… a discus/shot put cage which it used and operated without its base structure and which collapsed” into the Paralympian while he was practising shot putting.

In February, UK Athletics Limited admitted corporate manslaughter at the Old Bailey, having previously denied the charge.

Yesterday the firm was ordered to pay nearly £400,000 – made up of a fine of £350,000 and legal costs of £44,000, as well as a statutory surcharge.

Keith Davies, who was the head of sport for the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships, also pleaded guilty to a health and safety charge.

The 79-year-old was handed a community order to do 175 hours of unpaid work, to be carried out in the next 12 months. –Skysports