Nigerian tech company Michofat Konsult Limited has launched Scavenge, an innovative peer-to-peer platform for trading pre-loved items. The platform addresses growing consumer demand for quality second-hand goods amid rising costs of new products.

The application enables users to buy, sell, and donate pre-owned items through a secure, community-driven marketplace. Buyers can browse local listings, negotiate prices directly with sellers, and utilize flexible shipping options based on mutual agreement.

Scavenge’s distinctive Item Request feature allows users to search for specific products not currently listed. Buyers can specify their budget and location preferences, facilitating targeted community-based trading opportunities.

The platform implements an escrow payment system to ensure transaction safety. Seller payments remain secured until buyers confirm satisfaction with their purchases, providing protection for all parties involved in the exchange process.

Two subscription tiers cater to different seller needs. The Wardrobe plan costs ₦1,000 monthly and allows sellers to list up to 10 items in premium homepage positions. The Spotlight plan offers 24-hour promotion of individual items for ₦200 daily, providing flexibility for various selling strategies.

Dr. Afeez Babatunde Siyanbola, CEO of Michofat Konsult Limited and Senior UX Designer, leads the platform’s development. His decade-long experience in user experience design and digital strategy shapes Scavenge’s user-friendly interface and functionality.

Beyond his role at Michofat Konsult Limited, Dr. Siyanbola actively mentors emerging designers through online platforms. His guidance covers portfolio development, career advancement, and current UX design trends, contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s tech talent pool.

The platform encourages sustainable consumption by extending product lifecycles through resale and donation options. This approach aligns with growing environmental awareness while providing affordable access to quality goods.

Scavenge’s combination of commerce and community service creates new opportunities for Nigerian consumers. The platform’s focus on user security, affordable pricing, and community engagement positions it as a significant player in Nigeria’s evolving digital marketplace landscape.