Manchester City vs Manchester United, December 15

Manchester City has won only 1 of its last 10 matches, conceding 23 goals. Pep Guardiola attributes the results to an injury crisis, which holds some truth. Without Rodri in midfield, İlkay Gündoğan, Kevin De Bruyne, and Bernardo Silva take his place, but ball tackling isn’t their strongest skill. Another issue is Erling Haaland’s goal-scoring decline. The Norwegian striker scored 10 goals in the first 5 EPL games but managed only 3 goals in the next 10 matches. Additionally, he was City’s worst player in Wednesday’s Champions League loss to Juventus.

After Erik ten Hag’s dismissal, Manchester United went unbeaten in 7 matches, but losses to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest shattered fans’ hopes for a quick fix to the team’s issues. Ruben Amorim is reshaping the squad with a 3-4-3 formation, though he admits even after victories that players don’t fully grasp his tactics yet. In one of his last games leading Sporting Lisbon, the Portuguese coach defeated City 4-1. Amorim likely has a plan to win again, but Guardiola is determined not to repeat his mistakes.

Odds: W1 – 1.598, X – 4.735, W2 – 5.29

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon, December 15

Paris Saint-Germain defeated RB Salzburg in the Champions League and heads into the match against Lyon in great spirits. Luis Enrique's team is comfortably leading the standings, unbeaten in any game, with the best attack and defense in the league. These results have become the norm for the official 1xBet partner, but Lyon should not be underestimated—PSG has lost 2 of its last 4 home matches against Les Tisserands.

Lyon last finished in the top-4 of Ligue 1 four seasons ago, and qualifying for the Champions League this season could decide the club’s future for next season. Due to financial issues, the team faces relegation, but it’s still possible to fix things. After 14 rounds, Lyon is in 5th place. Pierre Sage’s team hasn’t lost in Ligue 1 since September and aims to extend its unbeaten streak.



Odds: W1 – 1.436, X – 5.72, W2 – 6.92

