NiiAshietey urges EC to ensure free, fair elections

The Former Greater Accra Regional Minister, NiiArmah Ashitey, has called on the Electoral Commission to be neutral and ensure that the upcoming election is free and fair.

“We have had elections upon elections upon elections. So, we have the experience about election management. Because when you lose the virtues and values of the elections, there will be trouble and that can affect the peace of the country. The EC will therefore have to be a neutral referee”, he said.

The former regional Minister made the call when he paid separate courtesy calls on the flag bearer of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama and the Ga Mantse, King TackieTeiko Tsuru II and the Ga Traditional Council in Accra.

Nii Ashitey, said it was important for the Ghana Police Service to be at the front line of enhancing a peaceful elections by ensuring that individuals did not visit polling stations with guns or any other weapon.

He also lamented the rate of the depreciation of the cedi saying “the value of the cedi is dropping day by day and it is one of the worst performing currencies in the world today. In the past it used to be GHC 4 to USD 1, but now GHC 17 to USD 1.”

The former Greater Accra Regional Minister, therefore, urged the government to put in place appropriate measures to address the rate at which the cedi was depreciating as well as other economic challenges the country was going through.

Nii Ashitey further urged the government to help in the reclamation of Ga Adamgbe lands that was given out by the Ga Traditional Council for developmental projects but had allegedly been lost private developers.

“Lands that were taken for development purposes, because government by Executive Instruments, taking some lands, Ga -Adamgbe lands, used for hospitals, for schools, for government projects”, he said.

“Today, the dynamics have changed, even though the government is not using some of these lands for the purpose for which they were taken. And normally, such lands should have gone back to their original owners”, he added.

Nii Ashitey therefore urged the citizenry to vote massively for the flag bearer of the NDC, Mr Mahama, to transform the socio-economic development of the country.

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA